Surgery centers not immune to coronavirus woes & more — 8 ASC industry notes

Here are eight updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

Winfield, Kan.-based William Newton Hospital canceled a surgery center opening ceremony scheduled for March 8 after the state confirmed its first case of COVID-19.

Surgery Center of Aiken (S.C.) is one of several area facilities restricting visitors over COVID-19 fears.

A cardiology ASC and medical office building is under development in Las Cruces, N.M.

Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group's newly opened cancer center is reinvigorating the Quincy Mall. The medical group is in the process of building a surgery center in the space as well.

Surgery Partners reported revenue increases in the fourth quarter and full year of 2019. Read more.

The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission plans to recommend CMS eliminate a 2.8 percent pay increase for surgery centers in its report to Congress March 13, citing issues around surgery center finances.

Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System plans to break ground on its new $21 million surgery center March 3.

Novant Health opened its $3 million, 13,000-square-foot total joint replacement center in Charlotte, N.C., March 6.

