Surgeons invest $4M for ownership stake in New York ASC

Surgeons have invested $4 million for 50 percent ownership in an Amherst, N.Y.-based ASC, Buffalo Business First reported Dec. 21.

The 40,000 square-foot ASC is part of a larger multi-tenant medical office building, the report said. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health will own the other half of the ASC, which is slated to open in early 2024. A group of physicians bought into Maplemere Ventures, which owns the other half of the facility.

Brian McGrath, MD, with Buffalo-based UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, is leading the project and said the ASC meets growing demand for outpatient care.

Along with the ASC, Kaleida’s physician group will work out of the medical office building. UBMD will have spaces for orthopedics, general surgery and radiology.