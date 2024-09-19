Rhode Island medical office building sells for $1.95M

A medical office building in North Smithfield, R.I., has sold for $1.95 million, according to a Sept. 18 report from Providence Business News.

The 17,929-square-foot facility was sold by Ocean State Development and purchased by SAM24, a company based in Quincy, Mass.

Tenants include North Smithfield Urgent Care, Elite Physical Therapy and Lifespan Laboratories and several family physicians. All current tenants are expected to stay in the building.

The building and its associated 1.1 acres of land were valued at $2.1 million in 2023, according to the report.





