Southlake, Texas-based Retina Consultants of America added Tennessee Retina to its network, Edgemont Partners, the firm that advised the transaction, said Sept. 15.

Tennessee Retina has locations in Nashville, Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Franklin, Hendersonville, Murfreesboro and Bowling Green.

Retina Consultants of American has more than 115 locations in 11 states.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.