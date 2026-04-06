Real estate firm acquires 103K-square-foot MOB in Georgia

Stonemont, a real estate investment firm, has acquired a 103,184-square-foot medical office building anchored by Atlanta-based Northside Hospital.

The firm acquired Northside East Cobb Medical Center in Marietta, Ga., which is 100% leased, according to an April 2 news release from Stonemont.

The four-story building houses Northside’s imaging, orthopedics and sports medicine, primary care and urgent care providers, in addition to a number of physician specialty groups.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Stonemont made the transaction in partnership with Harrison Street Asset Management, the release said.

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