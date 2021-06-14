Property management company acquires New Jersey medical office building with ASC

Healthcare real estate company Anchor Health Properties recently acquired an Englewood, N.J.-based medical office building where the Patient Care Associates surgery center is housed, according to a June 14 press release.

The acquisition of the 37,818-square-foot building, which was part of a joint venture between AHP and investment management firm Harrison Street, also contains the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Center. The deal represents AHP's expansion throughout the New York City metropolitan statistical area.

Patient Care Associates is a multispecialty surgery center including orthopedic surgery, podiatry, spine surgery, urology and more. The center features four operating rooms and is planning on adding a fifth in the future.

AHP has seven offices in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Tennessee, California and Washington, D.C.