Pennsylvania hospital acquires 5 physician practices from Steward 

Meadville (Pa.) Medical Center plans to acquire five physician practices from Dallas-based, financially troubled Steward Health Care, the hospital said in a Nov. 27 news release.

The deal, expected to close Jan. 1, will "preserve access for thousands of patients in the region," according to the release.

Here are the five practices and their providers:

1. Hubbard (Ohio) Medical Group

Jean Wilson, DO

2. Brookfield (Ohio) Internal Medicine

David D’Amore, MD

Melissa Moss, APRN

3. Sharon (Pa.) Family Practice

Gregory George, MD

4. Hermitage (Pa.) Family Practice & Internal Medicine

Daniel Bee, DO

Gregory Meisner, DO

Jay Porter, DO

Tonya Telesz, CRNP

5. Mercer (Pa.) Family Medicine Center

Scott Morgan, MD

Stacey Joslin, PA

"We have worked as quickly as possible to get this deal done so patients didn’t see an interruption to their services," Gabrielle Pierce, vice president of physician services for Meadville Medical Center, said in the news release. "We look forward to partnering with these practices and their providers to continue offering primary care services in Mercer County and Ohio."