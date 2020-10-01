Penn Highlands Elk annual report: Key facts
Penn Highlands Elk President Brad Chapman shared details about the St. Marys, Pa.,-based hospital's patient statistics and financial overview, according to a Sept. 30 report from The Daily Press.
Here are four key facts:
- The hospital recently merged with the ambulatory surgery center in St. Marys.
- The merger led to an uptick in surgeries, with 3,752 conducted.
- The hospital saw 13,017 emergency room visits between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2020.
- Emergency room visits averaged about 36 patients a day, but were down in March, April and May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read the full report here.
