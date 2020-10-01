Penn Highlands Elk annual report: Key facts

Penn Highlands Elk President Brad Chapman shared details about the St. Marys, Pa.,-based hospital's patient statistics and financial overview, according to a Sept. 30 report from The Daily Press.

Here are four key facts:

The hospital recently merged with the ambulatory surgery center in St. Marys. The merger led to an uptick in surgeries, with 3,752 conducted. The hospital saw 13,017 emergency room visits between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2020. Emergency room visits averaged about 36 patients a day, but were down in March, April and May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

