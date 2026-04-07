Montecito Medical acquires orthopedic MOB for $32M

An OrthoArizona medical office building in Gilbert, Ariz., has been purchased for $32.3 million, according to an April 6 report from BisNow.

Montecito Medical Real Estate acquired the nearly 50,000-square-foot facility from Sphere Investments.

The building opened in 2019 and was last sold in 2021, when Sphere Investments bought the property from OrthoArizona for $23.6 million.

The center is 100% leased to OrthoArizona, the report said.

Montecito Medical has a $6.5 billion portfolio of medical office buildings across 40 states.

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