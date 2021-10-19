OptumHealth sees 30% revenue increase per customer in Q3: 4 things to know 

Optum reported a 13.9 percent increase in third-quarter revenue in its third-quarter results released Oct. 14.

Four things to know:

1. OptumHealth, which includes ASC chain Surgical Care Affiliates, reported $13.8 billion in quarterly revenue, up 31.5 percent from $10.5 billion during the third quarter of 2020. For the first nine months of 2021 ending Sept. 30, OptumHealth reported $39.5 billion in revenue.

2. OptumHealth said revenue per customer jumped 30 percent year over year. The division grew to serve 99 million by the end of the third quarter, up 1 million from the same period last year.

3. OptumHealth attributes this growth to more patients served in value-based care arrangements and the expansion of services, including clinic-based and outpatient services, as well as in-home physical and digital capabilities.

4. Overall, Optum's quarterly revenues were $39.8 billion, up 13.9 percent, and earnings from operations hit $3.1 billion.