A medical office building in Youngstown, Ohio, has sold for $995,000, according to a Nov. 8 report from The Business Journal.

The 12,500-square-foot facility houses the Doctors Pain Clinic, and was sold by T&A Parkside to St. Mary Real Estate.

The office building was built in 1971 and renovated in 1995, according to the report. St. Mary Real Estate has purchased facilities in the area since 2014.