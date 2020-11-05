Montecito Medical Real Estate acquires Wisconsin medical office building for $74M

Montecito Medical Real Estate acquired a medical office building in Greenfield, Wis., the Milwaukee Business Journal reported Nov. 4.

The building is anchored by Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Aurora Health Care, and features stores, apartments and restaurants.

Milwaukee-based developer Cobalt Partners sold the building. The developer told the Milwaukee Business Journal it had received several unsolicited offers from interested buyers. They sold the building because of the current economic environment, Scott Yauck, Cobalt president and CEO, said in a written statement.

Montecito also owns Aurora's East Mequon (Wis.) Surgery Center.

