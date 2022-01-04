Missouri medical building with ASC acquired

Montecito Medical has acquired a medical office building in Missouri housing an ASC, the real estate company said Jan. 4.

The 40,500-square-foot building in Lee's Summit, Mo. opened in 2020 and is 100 percent leased. Tenants include Sano Orthopedics, Advanced Surgical Associates and Beacon Surgery Center.

Beacon Surgery Center is a joint venture ASC between Partners Surgical and local physician partners, including Sano Orthopedics and Advanced Surgical Associates. The facility makes up 38 percent of the building's space, with five operating rooms, eight preoperative bays and eight recovery bays.