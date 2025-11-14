Millennium Physician Group partners with veriMed Health Group 

Fort Myers, Fla.-Millennium Physician Group has partnered with veriMED and verMED Health Group, South Florida Hospital News reported Nov. 14.

The partnership will expand Millennium’s reach across Central and Western Florida. It aims to strengthen its “full-risk Medicare Advantage and population health capabilities,” according to the report.

Millennium focuses on primary care, but also operates multispecialty, outpatient, radiology, physical therapy, telehealth and wellness services, among others.