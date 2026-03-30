Maryland eye practice acquired

Annapolis, Md.-based Vision Innovation Partners has acquired Frederick Eye Institute, a comprehensive ophthalmology practice in Frederick, Md., according to a March 30 news release.

Led by Robert Hodges, MD, Frederick Eye Institute specializes in cataract surgery and lens implants, as well as treatment for glaucoma, macular degeneration and dry eyes.

The acquisition marks VIP’s 28th add-on since its founding in 2017. VIP operates 69 locations across Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia, Pennsylvania and Delaware, including 12 ASCs.

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