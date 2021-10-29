Kansas physician-owned ASC building sold 

Healthcare Real Estate Advisors sold an ASC and two medical office buildings in Manhattan, Kan., Christopher Stai, managing director and principal of the firm, said Oct. 28.

The ASC, the Manhattan Specialists Center, performs cardiac and vascular procedures. It has one operating room, three pre- and postoperative bays and an outpatient catheterization lab.

The ASC is next to a two-story medical office building and a single-story, affiliated multispecialty medical office building.