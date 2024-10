Private equity firm IRA Capital purchased a 41,500-square-foot medical outpatient facility in Chicago.

The facility is fully leased to Rush University Medical Center and occupies five floors of a 15-story mixed-use development, according to an Oct. 22 LinkedIn post.

The facility is one of Rush's largest outpatient centers, offering more than 20 medical specialties. It includes 61 exam and procedure rooms and more than 60 physicians.