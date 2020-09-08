How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

Sept. 2: $28.41

Sept. 3: $29.22

Sept. 4: $29.57

Sept. 7: $30

Sept. 8 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $28.91

Percent change: 1.76 percent

HCA Healthcare:

Sept. 2: $134.21

Sept. 3: $138.16

Sept. 4: $136.57

Sept. 7: $136.97

Sept. 8 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $133.10

Percent change: -0.83 percent

Surgery Partners:

Sept. 2: $19.80

Sept. 3: $19.94

Sept. 4: $19.69

Sept. 7: $20.05

Sept. 8 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $19.52

Percent change: -1.41 percent

