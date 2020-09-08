How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
Sept. 2: $28.41
Sept. 3: $29.22
Sept. 4: $29.57
Sept. 7: $30
Sept. 8 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $28.91
Percent change: 1.76 percent
HCA Healthcare:
Sept. 2: $134.21
Sept. 3: $138.16
Sept. 4: $136.57
Sept. 7: $136.97
Sept. 8 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $133.10
Percent change: -0.83 percent
Surgery Partners:
Sept. 2: $19.80
Sept. 3: $19.94
Sept. 4: $19.69
Sept. 7: $20.05
Sept. 8 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $19.52
Percent change: -1.41 percent
More articles on surgery centers:
3 ASC developments worth over $10M
7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC
10 most common procedures in ASCs
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.