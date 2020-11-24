How ASC management companies performed in 2020 & more — 11 ASC industry notes

Here are 11 updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

Here's how United Surgical Partners International, AmSurg, SurgCenter and Surgery Partners performed in 2020.

The Beloit (Wis.) Plan Commission denied a request from Rockford-based OrthoIllinois to build a surgery center in the city.

Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health partnered with West Chester (Pa.) GI Associates.

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth partnered with Trenton, N.J.-based Capital Health and Brown Mills, N.J.-based Deborah Heart and Lung Center to create an ASC.

Roseburg, Ore.-based Mercy Medical Center will close its outpatient surgery center and convert it into a COVID-19 unit if cases continue to rise in Douglas County.

Jefferson City, Mo.-based Capital Region Medical Center will build a $20 million outpatient center.

Minneaspolis-based Center for Diagnostic Imaging acquired a pair of outpatient imaging groups in Salt Lake City.

Jacksonville-based Florida Eye Specialists grew its LASIK program during the COVID-19 pandemic, citing a 35 percent increase in procedures since May.

Cardiovascular membership organization MedAxiom struck a partnership with Atlas Healthcare Partners.

WestHealth Surgery Center in Plymouth, Minn., now uses Stryker's Mako robot in knee and hip replacements.

New York City-based NYU Langone Health opened a new ASC on Long Island, N.Y.

