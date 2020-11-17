Healthcare consolidation 'inevitable,' 47% of independent physicians agree in new survey

While the overwhelming majority of physicians in small, independent practice believe smaller companies should fight to stay independent, they're somewhat torn as to whether healthcare consolidation is inevitable, according to a three-part survey conducted by global management consulting firm McKinsey & Co.

McKinsey & Co. distributed online surveys to physicians in 10-plus specialties, with 508 small, independent practice physician respondents to its May survey, 145 to its July 28 survey and 272 to its Sept. 27 survey.

When asked how strongly they agreed or disagreed with the statement, "Consolidation of the industry is inevitable right now," here's how physician respondents in small, independent practice responded:

May 5

Agree: 37 percent

Neutral: 31 percent

Disagree: 24 percent

Don't know/not applicable: 8 percent

July 28

Agree: 39 percent

Neutral: 32 percent

Disagree: 26 percent

Don't know/not applicable: 3 percent

Sept. 27

Agree: 47 percent

Neutral: 31 percent

Disagree: 19 percent

Don't know/not applicable: 3 percent

