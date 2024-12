Here are five key stats to know about Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's workforce:

1. In 2023, HCA had more than 45,000 active and affiliated physicians in its portfolio.

2. The company also has 99,000+ registered nurses.

3. In total, the company has more than 300,000 employees.

4. The healthcare giant consists of 184 hospitals and more than 2,000 care sites, including 124 ASCs.

5. HCA Healthcare Surgery Ventures, the company's ASC arm, partners with more than 3,400 physicians.