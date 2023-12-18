HCA's earnings in 2023: A breakdown

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has more than 150 ASCs, making it the fourth-largest outpatient surgery center operator nationwide.

Here is a look at how the company has performed financially in 2023:

First quarter

• HCA's net income for the quarter was $1.36 billion, according to an April 21 company news release.

• Its total outpatient procedures jumped 5% and outpatient cardiology procedures increased 7%.

• Surgical volumes in HCA's hospital outpatient units were up slightly more in the first quarter than ASCs.

Second quarter

• The company earned a net income of $1.19 billion in the second quarter, up $30 million year over year.

• It saw 260,478 outpatient surgery cases in the second quarter — a 3.3% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

• Outpatient surgery patient revenues accounted for 39.8% of total patient revenue.

Third quarter

• HCA reported a 37.4% jump in outpatient revenue in the third quarter while its operating income was down 4.1% from the previous year.

• The hospital system's same-facility outpatient surgeries increased 0.9% while same-facility inpatient surgeries increased 1.6%. HCA's number of freestanding ASCs increased from 125 to 126 year over year.

• HCA's revenue in the third quarter hit $16.21 billion, compared to $14.97 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Expenses hit $14.58 billion, up from $13.27 billion.

For the nine months ending Sept. 30, HCA revenues totaled $47.67 billion and expenses hit $42.30 billion, compared to $44.74 billion and $39.46 billion, respectively, in the same period in 2022.