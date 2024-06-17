HCA, Kaiser Permanente & more: 10 health systems getting bigger in 2024

Here are 10 of the large health systems who have inked deals to acquire hospitals so far in 2024:

Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.)

In March, Adventist Health acquired two hospitals from Tenet for $550 million.

Dartmouth Health (Lebanon, N.H.)

In April, the New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella negotiated terms for Dartmouth Health's proposed acquisition of Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont.

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

In February HCA subsidiary Medical City Healthcare in Dallas acquired Trinity Regional Hospital Sachse (Texas) from Sunland Medical Foundation.

Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)

In March, Washington, D.C.-based Risant Health, part of Kaiser Permanente, acquired Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health.

Mercy (St. Louis)

In February, Mercy announced plans to acquire Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kan.

In January Mercy acquired SoutheastHealth in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Novant Health's planned $320 million acquisition of two hospitals from Community Health System is moving forward after a federal judge in June rejected the Federal Trade Commission's request to halt the deal.

In February, Novant Health acquired three South Carolina hospitals from Tenet for $2.4 billion.

UCI Health (Orange, Calif.)

In March, UCI Health completed the $975 million acquisition of four Southern California hospitals from Tenet.

UCLA Health (Los Angeles)

In March, UCLA Health purchased West Hills Hospital and Medical Center from HCA.

University of Pennsylvania Health System (Philadelphia)

In January, University of Pennsylvania Health System and Doylestown (Pa.) Health signed a letter of intent to explore if Doylestown will become part of Penn Medicine, a six-hospital system.

UPMC (Pittsburgh)

In June, Washington (Pa.) Health System joined with Pittsburgh-based UPMC to become UPMC Washington and UPMC Greene.