HCA acquires outpatient urgent care network

HCA Healthcare acquired MD Now Urgent Care, Florida's largest provider of urgent care services, from Los Angeles-based private equity investment firm Brentwood Associates.

The acquisition added 59 urgent care clinics across the state to Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA's portfolio of 170 clinics in 19 markets, the company said Jan. 4. MD Now treated 900,000 patients in 2021, which will boost the 6.4 million patients HCA serves annually in Florida.

The transaction was closed at the end of 2021, HCA said. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The purchase is the latest in a set of HCA moves to expand its presence in the state. The company said in November that it plans to build three more hospitals in Florida.