GE HealthCare acquires medical imaging software developer

Chicago-based GE HealthCare is to acquire Intelerad, a medical imaging software company with a strong outpatient and ambulatory presence, for $2.3 billion in cash.

The deal will expand GE HealthCare’s enterprise imaging footprint beyond hospitals and academic centers into high-growth outpatient and teleradiology markets. Intelerad’s cloud-based platform, which supports radiology and cardiology workflows, will be integrated with GE HealthCare’s existing AI and imaging portfolio, according to a Nov. 20 GE news release.

GE HealthCare said it aims to triple its cloud-enabled product offerings by 2028 and sees the acquisition as a step toward growing recurring software-as-a-service, or SaaS, revenue. Intelerad generates about $270 million in annual revenue, with roughly 90% recurring, and a reported EBITDA margin above 30%.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2026, pending regulatory approvals, according to the release.