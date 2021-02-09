Gastro Health could be for sale & more — 9 ASC industry notes

Here are nine updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

In what's shaping up to be a banner year of private equity investment in gastroenterology, PE Hub reported Feb. 5 that Audax Private Equity will sell Miami-based Gastro Health in 2021. Read more.

Beloit Health System appealed OrthoIllinois' plan to develop a surgery center in Beloit, Wis. Read more.

Mountain Home, Ark.-based Baxter Regional Medical Center cut the ribbon on its outpatient surgery center, developed in collaboration with physicians, on Feb. 5.

Havre de Grace, Md., is taking a six-month break from issuing permits for new pain management clinics in the community.

Baton Rouge (La.) General Center for Health plans to open an outpatient surgery center for patients within the next few weeks.

Georgetown, Del.-based Sussex Pain Relief Center moved to a location in Rehoboth Beach, Del., which opened Jan. 18.

Franklin, Tenn.-based Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee added spinal fusion to its surgery center, which opened last year.

White Oak Healthcare made its first acquisition in Nevada, a medical office building in Henderson, for $18.8 million.

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health plans to build an outpatient surgery center in a former shopping mall.

More articles on surgery centers:

12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion

3 ASCs launching total joint programs

4 ASCs installing total joint robots

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.