ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

Former San Francisco theater sold to area medical professionals

Claire Wallace -  

A former theater in San Francisco has been sold to an affiliate of several area medical professionals for $4.9 million, according to a Sept. 30 report from the San Francisco Business Times.

The three-level, 16,594-square-foot building formerly housed San Francisco's Playhouse theater. It was acquired by 532 Sutter LLC, which is registered to Megan McDougle, a former nursing director at the San Francisco Surgery Center. The LLC is directed by orthopedic surgeon James Chen, MD, also of SFSC. 

The building sold for about 46% less than what it was acquired for in 2018, according to the report. 

It is not clear whether Dr. Chen and Ms. McDougle plan to occupy the building or lease it to various tenants. 

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast