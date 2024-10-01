Former San Francisco theater sold to area medical professionals

A former theater in San Francisco has been sold to an affiliate of several area medical professionals for $4.9 million, according to a Sept. 30 report from the San Francisco Business Times.

The three-level, 16,594-square-foot building formerly housed San Francisco's Playhouse theater. It was acquired by 532 Sutter LLC, which is registered to Megan McDougle, a former nursing director at the San Francisco Surgery Center. The LLC is directed by orthopedic surgeon James Chen, MD, also of SFSC.

The building sold for about 46% less than what it was acquired for in 2018, according to the report.

It is not clear whether Dr. Chen and Ms. McDougle plan to occupy the building or lease it to various tenants.