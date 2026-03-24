Florida MOB sold for $24M 

A medical office plaza in Fleming Island, Fla. has sold for $24.1 million, the Jacksonville Daily Record reported March 13.

The Fleming Island Medical Plaza comprises two buildings totaling more than 77,000 square feet on 7.5 acres.

Atlanta-based SG Property Services, which specializes in healthcare real estate, purchased the property from Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. The property last sold in June 2021 for $14.4 million.

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