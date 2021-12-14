Florida hospital latest to challenge construction of competitive ASC

Marianna, Fla.-based Jackson Hospital is trying to stall the development of an ASC by Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic because the hospital "could be hurt by it," according to a report in the Jackson County Floridan.

Four notes:



1. The Marianna City Commission voted to alter a memorandum of understanding with the orthopedic practice for the second time Dec. 7, asking Tallahassee Orthopedic to delay building its ASC, physical therapy center and imaging center for five years.



2. If Tallahassee Orthopedic agrees, the county will provide incentives for additional growth. The incentives could include waiving a business license for two years, tax incentives and reduced city building permit fees, according to the report.



3. The practice anticipates spending $6 million to $8 million on the expansion, which includes hiring more staff. Tallahassee Orthopedic could still add to its clinical office within the next few years, but would have to wait five years before constructing its ASC.



4. Tallahassee Orthopedic had not responded to the city's request to delay construction as of Dec. 13.



As more surgeries head outpatient, physician groups and ASCs across the U.S. have experienced similar challenges from hospitals that want to retain high-paying elective surgeries. In October, Elgin, Ill.-based Advocate Sherman Hospital opposed OrthoIllinois' certificate of need to open a $17.7 million ASC in Elgin. The hospital said it would suffer a financial hit if the ASC were built because the surgery center would include similar procedures to those performed at Advocate Sherman.



Beloit (Wis.) Health System successfully blocked OrthoIllinois' plans to build an ASC in the city's Gateway Business Park, noting it could divert nearly two-thirds of patients away from community hospitals.



The certificate of need for The Heart & Vascular Institute of Alabama's cardiovascular ASC in Montgomery, Ala., was tabled in August after several hospitals opposed its construction.



In Iowa, West Des Moines-based UnityPoint Health sued the 250-physician Iowa Clinic to prevent it from adding two cardiac catheterization labs to its surgery center. The lawsuit, filed in April, challenged the surgery center's expansion because it would shift revenue away from the hospital.