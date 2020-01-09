Flagship Healthcare Properties buys building with ASC & OrthoCarolina clinic

Flagship Healthcare Properties has bought a medical office building fully leased by OrthoCarolina and Frye Surgery Center in Hickory, N.C., according to Connect CRE Real Estate News.

Flagship purchased the building from a family partnership for an undisclosed amount. OrthoCarolina leases 32,522 square feet of the building, while Frye Surgery Center leases 12,868 square feet.

Physicians at Frye Surgery Center specialize in orthopedics, oncology, gynecology and neurosurgery. The ASC has four operating rooms.

