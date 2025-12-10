Flagship Healthcare Properties acquires Alabama ASC

Charlotte, N.C.-based Flagship Healthcare Properties has acquired a fully leased ASC in Madison, Ala.

The facility includes six operating rooms, six endoscopy procedure rooms and one pain procedure room. It was built in 2004 and expanded in 2023, according to a Dec. 9 news release.

Flagship will provide property and asset management services for the site. The facility is near major hospital systems and serves a growing suburban population, the release said.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.