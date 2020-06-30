Flagship acquires North Carolina medical office building campus

Charlotte, N.C.-based Flagship Healthcare Properties acquired three medical office buildings in Hickory, N.C., expanding its home base, HC+O News reports.

What you should know:

1. The medical office buildings total about 90,000 square feet.

2. Flagship purchased the buildings through Flagship Healthcare Trust, the firm's investment arm.

3. The medical office buildings are 96 percent occupied. Veterans Administration Hickory Outpatient Clinic is one of the largest tenants.

