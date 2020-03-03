Envision gets a new president & more — 9 ASC industry notes

Here are nine updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

Private equity firms MoonSail Capital and Plenary Partners partnered with Chicago Eye Institute and Arbor Centers for EyeCare, forming a Chicago-area investment platform called Ocular Partners.

Real estate investment trust Physicians Realty Trust grew its revenues to $107.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a 2 percent year-over-year increase. Read more.

OptumCare President James Rechtin is moving to Nashville, Tenn., to take the helm of Envision Healthcare.

Portland, Maine-based Northern Light Mercy Hospital will break ground this spring on a new hospital and medical office building, which will include an ASC, an emergency room and 95 surface parking spaces.

Surgical Management Professionals opened its first cardiology ASC.

The Supreme Court of Missouri overturned a circuit court's $2.3 million ruling against St. Luke's Surgicenter-Lee's Summit in a medical malpractice lawsuit, but granted a new trial after the plaintiffs claimed they had new evidence.

Physicians Realty Trust acquired Murdock Surgery Center in Port Charlotte, Fla., in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to its most recent financial results.

Medical Facilities Corp., reached a deal to sell the majority of its stake in Mishawaka, Ind.-based Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital to a group of physician investors.

A pair of investors paid $6.1 million for a surgery center-anchored medical office property in Raleigh, N.C.

