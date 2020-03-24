COVID-19 causes ASC closures & more — 8 ASC industry notes

Here are eight updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

Fayetteville, Ark.-based North Hills Surgery Center suspended operations March 20 to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pittsburgh-based UPMC will close its ASCs and other outpatient locations to protect staff and save protective equipment to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Westchester, Ill.-based ASC management and development company Regent Surgical Health is adjusting its policies and procedures in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

EyeCare Partners in St. Louis is adhering to CDC guidance on the coronavirus pandemic, keeping its ASCs and ophthalmology clinics open for emergencies and ceasing noncritical patient visits.

Seattle-based Proliance Surgeons canceled elective procedures at its 90 clinical care centers and 20 ASCs March 17 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Surprise, Ariz.-based Desert Mirage Surgery Center leased 11,196 square feet in the 37,424-square-foot Desert Mirage Medical Plaza.

The American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities and The Joint Commission suspended on-site reaccreditation surveys and all regular surveys, respectively.

Green Bay, Wis.-based Tower Clock Eye Center notified the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development of 75 coming layoffs.

More articles on ASCs:

21 ASCs with coronavirus restrictions or closures

Small Business Association updates loan criteria during the coronavirus: Key insights for physician practices, ASCs

New York health system using ASCs to boost bed capacity for COVID-19 patients

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.