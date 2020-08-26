Covenant Physician Partners teams up with 3 practices

Nashville, Tenn.-based Covenant Physician Partners partnered with two practices in California and a practice in Hawaii.

What you should know:

1. Covenant added two practices in California through a partnership with De La Peña Eye Clinic in Los Angeles.

2. Covenant added locations in Whittier and El Monte, Calif.

3. Covenant also partnered with Gastroenterology Associates of Hilo, Hawaii.

4. The partnership will see Covenant support Gastroenterology Associates' endoscopy center.

Covenant CEO and President Lew Little Jr. said: "Our long-term strategy is to

strengthen and enhance what is working in markets we already serve. These additional locations allow us to continue providing a full spectrum of care for patients and fulfill on that promise to better serve our local communities."

