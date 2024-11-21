Connecticut medical office building housing ASC sells for $19M

A medical office building in Stamford, Conn., has sold for more than $19 million, according to a Nov. 21 report from the Hartford Business Journal.

The building sold Nov. 4 to East Main Street Owner, a property management company. The building was 100% leased at the time of sale.

The 73,000-square-foot outpatient medical building is home to three tenants, including Summit Health, as Walgreens Boots Alliance, which occupies roughly 50% of the building, Greenwich Hospital, as Yale New Haven Health and Specialty Surgery Center of Connecticut.

The building was most recently sold in 2007 for $14.25 million.