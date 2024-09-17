CHS to buy 10 urgent care centers: What ASCs need to know

Tucson, Ariz.-based Northwest Urgent Care, a subsidiary of Community Health Systems, will acquire 10 urgent care centers in Arizona.

As hospital consolidation continues to accelerate, ASCs in many markets are facing changes in competitive dynamics, reimbursement rates and opportunities for partnerships.

Here are five things to know:

1. The seller is Carbon Health, a San Francisco-based primary and urgent care provider, and the deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

2. If the acquisition closes, CHS' Northwest Network would grow to more than 80 care sites.

3. Northwest Healthcare invested about $200 million in the region in the last five years, including the development of two new hospitals.

4. "Our strategic investments are accelerating the growth of important access points in our health systems and expanding capacity for more patients," CHS CEO Tim Hingtgen said in a Sept. 16 news release. "In markets like Tucson, we are successfully executing strategies that make healthcare accessible and convenient, further improve our competitive position, and generate value for all of our stakeholders."

5. Franklin, Tenn.-based CHS also announced a definitive agreement to sell its three Pennsylvania hospitals for a total of over $1 billion on July 30.