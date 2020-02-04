Cardinal recalls 9.1M surgical gowns & more — 12 ASC industry notes

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine opened one of Maryland's largest surgery centers in 2019 at a grand cost of $80 million.

HCA Healthcare reported it had 123 freestanding outpatient surgery centers at the end of 2019, showing no growth over the previous year. However, caseload was up 4 percent and same-facility outpatient cases were up 1.8 percent year over year for the fourth quarter. Read more.

An ASC on the campus of Overlook Medical Center in Union, N.J., is now jointly owned by 23 local physicians and North Jersey Health Ventures, an arm of the Atlantic Health System.

Cardinal Health is taking corrective actions related to the recall of 9.1 million surgical gowns, which could generate a company loss of $96 million in the second quarter. Read more.

Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare held an open house for its Center for Orthopaedic Surgery Jan. 29.

Central Palm Beach Surgery Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., filed for bankruptcy Jan. 28.

ASC manager Regent Surgical Health has hired Brad Pollard as its vice president of business development.

Tampa, Fla.-based Physician Partners of America opened its multispecialty ASC, Sun City Ambulatory Surgery Center, Jan. 29.

Phoenix-based OrthoArizona is building an outpatient care center in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Salem, Ore.-based Willamette Surgery Center is building a new surgery center in Salem that could open in 2021.

UT Health Austin (Texas) plans to open an ASC and ophthalmology clinic in 2020, expanding its clinical presence.

PeaceHealth in Vancouver, Wash., plans to acquire Bellingham, Wash.-based Pacific Rim Outpatient Surgery Center in a deal expected to finalize in March or April.

