Beverly Hills ASC goes up for lease

A vacant Beverly Hills, Calif., ASC is being put up for lease.

The 2,593-square-foot center includes two operating rooms and four preoperative or postoperative bays, according to a Dec. 22 LinkedIn post. The leasing company is asking for a five- to 10-year lease term with a monthly rate of $8.50 per square foot and 3 percent annual increases.

The facility formerly housed the Advanced Multispecialty Surgery Center, according to the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. It offered services in general surgery, orthopedics, pain management and plastic surgery.