Bain Capital, Evergreen Medical acquire 6 outpatient facilities in Georgia

Bain Capital and Evergreen Medical Properties have acquired a portfolio of six medical outpatient buildings in Georgia.

The six properties, located in Sandy Springs and Alpharetta, Ga., total about 665,000 square feet and are anchored by Northside Hospital, according to an April 9 news release from Bain Capital.

The portfolio is 93% leased and includes providers across multiple specialties and high-acuity services.

The off-market purchase was completed through a partnership between Bain Capital and Evergreen. The two organizations also recently purchased a two-property portfolio in Lawrenceville, Ga.

Bain Capital and Evergreen have a portfolio of medical outpatient buildings with a footprint of 2 million square feet, the release said.

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