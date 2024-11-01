Atrium sells medical outpatient building

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health has sold its Atrium Medical Center Medical Outpatient Building, a medical office facility, in Middletown, Ohio, to Chicago-based Remedy Medical Properties, according to a Nov. 1 report from the Cincinnati Business Courier.

The 103,000-square-foot building is 85% occupied and is attached to, and integrated with, the 328-bed Atrium Medical Center.

The property is anchored by Dayton, Ohio-based Premier Health, which currently leases 70% of the property.

The cost of the transaction was not disclosed, according to the report.