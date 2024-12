Ascension's $375M sale of 9 hospitals, 2 ASCs approved

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board has approved a landmark transaction for Ascension to sell nine hospitals and two ASCs to Prime Healthcare for $375 million.

Here are five things to know:

1. The deal requires final approval from the Archdiocese of Chicago since St. Louis-based Ascension is a Catholic health system.

2. This acquisition would mark Prime Healthcare's entry into Illinois, adding nine hospitals to its portfolio and bringing its total to 53 facilities across the U.S.

3. Prime Healthcare has committed $250 million to facility upgrades, technology improvements, and system modernization. This includes transitioning all acquired hospitals to its customized Epic EHR system.

4. The nine hospitals being transferred to Prime Healthcare are:

Ascension Holy Family (Des Plaines)

Ascension Mercy (Aurora)

Ascension Resurrection (Chicago)

Ascension Saint Elizabeth (Chicago)

Ascension Saint Francis (Evanston)

Ascension Saint Joseph (Elgin)

Ascension Saint Joseph (Joliet)

Ascension Saint Mary (Chicago)

Ascension Saint Mary (Kankakee)

5. Prime's leadership has emphasized its commitment to transforming struggling hospitals. "We are uniquely able to improve, invest, and ensure the continued legacy of service these hospitals provide," Sunny Bhatia, MD, Prime’s president and CMO, told Becker's. Prime has called this the largest acquisition in its history.