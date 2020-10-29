ASC valuation multiples keep climbing, survey finds

HealthCare Appraisers shared results from its 2020 "ASC Valuation and Benchmarking Survey" in ASC Focus.

The survey found valuation multiples continued climbing in the ASC space. This upward trend can be attributed to multiple factors, including an increase in hospital outpatient departments converting to freestanding ASCs, more interest from private equity sponsors in surgical specialty physician practices and health systems trying to recapture procedure volume.

The survey also found nearly two-thirds of respondents were seeing an increase in three-party joint ventures, indicating hospital and health systems are seeing more value in partnering with ASC companies. Cardiology and vascular procedures became much more desirable specialties in 2020 due to CMS' approval of payment for certain procedures at ASCs.

The benchmarking survey found more than half of respondents saw reimbursement rates increase at a rate below inflation, while expenses grew faster than inflation. This was a factor leading to a slight decline in median earnings. ASCs that can perform higher-acuity specialty cases may be better suited to deal with pressures in the future due to higher reimbursement and profit.

More articles on surgery centers:

5 employees of U of New Mexico outpatient surgery center test positive for COVID-19

ASC leaders on top priorities during COVID-19 pandemic

ASCs projected to take 68% of orthopedic surgeries by mid-decade — 5 insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.