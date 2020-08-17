ASC leases 1st floor of planned medical office building — 4 things to know

Ahead of construction, a medical office building in Chattanooga, Tenn., has already secured an ASC tenant, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Four things to know:

1. Developers expect to break ground this fall on the 25,500-square-foot Riverfront Medical Center at the Bend.

2. An unnamed ASC has leased the first floor of the two-story building, which could expand by nearly 50 percent to accommodate growing demand.

3. Riverfront Medical Center at the Bend will be the first building established on a 112-acre site formerly home to a manufacturing plant.

4. Noon Development, a company working on the medical office project, said interest in medical space seems to have rebounded despite the pandemic. Its private investment firm owner doesn't anticipate a long-term effect on the sector.

