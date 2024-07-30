ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

Alabama surgery center facility sells for $6.81M

Claire Wallace -  

An outpatient surgery facility in Gardendale, Ala., has sold for $6.81 million, according to a July 25 report from the Birmingham Business Journal

The Gardendale Surgery Center property is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Health, which acquired the practice in 2015. 

The 15,196-square-foot building offers gastroenterology, orthopedic and general surgery services.

Gardendale Surgical Associates, which formerly operated the facility, did not renew its medical facility license for 2024, and a phone number associated with the practice appears to have been disconnected, according to the report. 

The center was purchased by VPU Gardendale LLC, which shares an address with Varde Partners, a global investment firm based in Minneapolis, the report said.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast