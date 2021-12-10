8 most expensive transactions in 2021 

Here are the five most expensive transactions reported by Becker's ASC Review in 2021:

1. Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare, on Nov. 8 announced its plan to acquire SurgCenter Development for about $1.2 billion by the year's end.

2. Tenet sold five Florida hospitals to Dallas-based Steward Health Care for $1.1 billion in August.

3. A Washington, D.C.-based real estate investment company acquired 10 properties from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, including ASCs, for $635.6 million through a joint venture, Easterly Government Properties said Oct. 13.

4. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare agreed to sell four Georgia hospitals to Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare, including an ASC, for $950 million, the company said May 3.

5. St. Louis-based EyeCare Partners finalized its $600 million purchase of Cincinnati-based CEI Vision Partners, the company said Nov. 23.

6. An investment bank based in Bahrain has acquired 11 medical office buildings in the U.S. in a $200 million deal.

7. Real estate developer Meridian purchased a medical office building with an on-site surgery center in Beverly Hills, Calif., for $81.5 million, the company said Oct. 8.

8. Tenet finalized the $80 million sale of its urgent care platform to FastMed, Tenet said April 30.