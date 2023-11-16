7 AmSurg ASCs named America's best

Seven ASCs affiliated with AmSurg made Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" list, which ranks 550 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASCs in the country.

The ranking, created through a partnership with global research firm Statista, includes ASCs in the 25 states with the most facilities, according to CMS data, by individual state, and groups facilities in the remaining states into four regions. Read the full methodology here.

Here are the seven ASCs:

Advanced Endoscopy & Surgical Center (Eatontown, N.J.)

Blue Ridge Surgery Center (Seneca, S.C.)

Endoscopy Center of Marin (Greenbrae, Calif.)

Endoscopy Center Of Ocala (Fla.)

Red River Surgery Center (Shreveport, La.)

Surgery Center of Long Beach (Calif.)

Main Line Endoscopy Center - East (Bala Cynwyd, Pa.)