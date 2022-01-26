6 recent ASC property sales

Here are six sales of ASC real estate in the last 30 days:

1. ASCs Inc. sold the property housing the 13,152-square-foot Wellness Ambulatory Surgery Center in McKinney, Texas, to a private investor.

2. Shields Health Care Group sold a medical office building and ASC in Natick, Mass., for $24.9 million.

3. Stage Equity Partners sold the 28,712-square-foot TLC Medical Arts Building in Lady Lake, Fla. Remedy Medical Properties purchased the building, which houses the TLC Outpatient Surgery & Laser Center.

4. A 10,860-square-foot medical building housing the Digestive Health Center of Allen (Texas) was acquired by real estate company Montecito Medical.

5. Medical real estate investor Provider Real Estate Partners acquired a Georgia urology ASC as part of a $50 million portfolio acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2021.

6. Glen Rock, N.J.-based Narayanan Medical and the Center for Same Day Surgery sold a medical office suite with ASC space in Tenafly, N.J., ROI NJ reported Jan. 26. The 2,470-square-foot facility was purchased by Tenafly Surgery Center, the report said.