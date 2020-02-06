4 surgery center remodels, expansions

Here are four recent surgery center renovation and expansion projects:

Beaumont Hospital Grosse Pointe (Mich.) will expand its surgery center through a $19 million project that will increase the size of its operating rooms.

Lewiston (Idaho) Orthopedics finished updating and expanding its surgery center.

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health is expanding its surgery center with Western New York Urology Associates, a group with 11 locations throughout the area. The system is also focusing this year on adapting to the movement of care from hospitals to homes and ambulatory surgery facilities.

Self Regional Healthcare Foundation contributed $3 million to finance surgery center, childbirth center and emergency department improvements at the Greenwood, S.C.-based hospital.

More articles on transactions/valuation:

Pacific Rim Outpatient Surgery Center acquired by PeaceHealth: 4 details

Acquisitions & expansions kick off the decade — 7 ASC industry notes

Sutter Health HMO adds hospital to network with surgery center — 4 details



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.