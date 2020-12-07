4 recent ASC, specialty practice acquisitions in November

Becker's ASC Review reported on four recent ASC acquisitions in November.

Minneaspolis-based Center for Diagnostic Imaging acquired a pair of outpatient imaging groups in Salt Lake City, the company announced Nov. 17.

Gahanna, Ohio-based U.S. Urology Partners acquired Syracuse-based Associated Medical Professionals of New York, its first post-formation acquisition.

Montecito Medical Real Estate acquired a medical office building in Greenfield, Wis.

Feldman Bergin Properties acquired Richmond (Va.) Business and Medical Center campus for $12 million.

